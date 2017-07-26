Tickets on sale for the 35th annual Hilden Beer and Music Festival

Over 30 artists will play Ireland’s longest running annual beer and music festival at Hilden Brewery, Lisburn later this month.

The Hilden Beer and Music Festival takes place on August 26 and 27 and tickets are on sale now.

Now celebrating its 35th year and located at Irelands oldest independent brewery, the festival showcases the finest collection of music, complemented by the wide range of local beers, ciders and spirits available across the weekend.

The 2017 event is set to be bigger than ever with more acts, more stages and a host of family friendly activities for children of all ages to enjoy.

The line up announced so far includes The Unholy Gospel Band, Callum Stewart, Joshua Burnside, Lark, Augustus Allen, Peter Mcveigh, The Bonnevilles, Tony Villiers And The Villans, The Sabrejets, Roe, Nasa Assassin, Protex, Phil Dalton, The Groundlings, Brash Issac, Raised On Rock, Kid Trench, The Crossfire Hurricanes, Guilty Pleasures, Nathan O’Regan, Brand New Friend, Owen Denvir, The Hillbilly Biltong Band, The Holy Innocents, Scenery, Fvry, Sam Wickens, Aaron Shanley & The Horror Tongues , The Scratch, and the Belfast Guitar Orchestra.

On the Sunday of the event, the kids’ zone features The Secret Door, which specialises in art and creative workshops for children as well as workshops with The Gathering Drum circle.

Frances Maguire from Hilden Brewery said; “2016 was the Year of Food and Drink and for the first time we were able to have nearly all local suppliers. That with the best in local music fuelled a fantastic festival.

“This August Bank Holiday our aim is to build on last year’s success whilst continuing to celebrate the best of all that is local.”

There will also be a number of “secret” gigs in the Tap Room, which will be announced in advance on the festival’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

Tickets are available from http://taproomhilden.com/hilden-beer-music-festival-2017/