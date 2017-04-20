The music of Nashville come to the Island

A taste of Nashville comes to Lisburn’s Island Arts Centre on May 12 in the style of the famous Bluebird Café as Sarah Darling, Jenn Bostic and Michael Logen, each recording artists in their own right, come together for an evening of songs “in the round” from the music city.

These country singer-songwriters will be performing together and individually to create a true “Night in Nashville”.

“I’m really looking forward to bringing back Night in Nashville across the pond this May,” said Sarah. “Jenn Bostic and I founded the idea last September when we made our sold out debut along with Kyshona Armstrong. We were blown away by the love of the story telling concept by the UK audience. It’s what moves our hearts as songwriters. This time we’ve added some new stops including Ireland, Scotland, and Switzerland. Michael Logen will be a new addition with Jenn and I this tour. I can’t wait for the new adventure.”

Sarah Darling has already solidified her place as one of country music’s breakout performers and elite vocalists in the US. Now, following a sold out tour in England and Ireland and opening for the chart-topping Ward Thomas on their headline tour, the Nashville based singer-songwriter has set her sights on the UK.

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Jenn Bostic recently released new album, ‘Faithful’, having gained acclaim for her debut album, ‘Jealous’, as well as three tours in the UK and Ireland. Jenn’s 2012 breakout track ‘Jealous Of The Angels’, written about the loss of her father, had viral success, amassing over 2 million views on Youtube - Jenn went on to win five Independent Country Music Association Awards and was invited to perform it at the Grand Ole Opry.

Americana/folk artist Michael Logen is based in Nashville, Tennessee. His stunning, sophomore album, ‘New Medicine’ has garnered six TV placements so far and includes Michael’s original, acoustic version of a song he wrote with Jennifer Hanson, called ‘Breaking Your Own Heart’, which was covered by Kelly Clarkson on her platinum-Selling, Grammy-winning album, ‘Stronger’.

Tickets for the show are on sale from the Box Office on 9250 9254 or online at www.islandartscentre.com.