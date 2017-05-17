The Mac celebrates 50th anniversary of Velvet Underground’s debut release

The Mac is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the release of The Velvet Underground’s debut album with a special night on Saturday (May 20).

Led by Donal Scullion, house band Fat Lip will be joined by special guest vocalists and musicians to play the seminal album in full.

Released in March 1967 by Verve Records, The Velvet Underground & Nico is now widely recognised as one of the greatest and most influential albums in the history of popular music.

Accompanied by vocalist Nico, the album was recorded in 1966 while the group were featured on Andy Warhol’s Exploding Plastic Inevitable multimedia event tour, which gained attention for its experimental performance sensibilities and controversial topics, including drug abuse, prostitution and sexual deviancy.

Guests on the night include Cormac Neeson (The Answer), Tony Wright (VerseChorusVerse), Dan Gregory, Dean Stevens, Alana Henderson, Michael Mormecha, David Preston, Chris McCorry, Jordan Evans, Ruth McCann and Katie Richardson.

The show gets underway at 9pm and tickets, priced £12.50 - £25, are on sale from Box Office or online at themaclive.com.