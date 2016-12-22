Race heats up for 2016 Christmas number one

The race to see who will be crowned 2016 Christmas Number One is sure to be a close one.

London Hospices Choir was tipped as favourite to snatch the must sought after accolade but they have slipped well down the charts in recent days.

X-Factor winner, Matt Terry, and his single ‘When Christmas Comes Around’ have not performed as well as some might have expected.

British electronica group, Clean Bandit, is now favourite to be number one for Christmas 2016 with their song ‘Rockabye’.

‘Rockabye’ features rapper Sean-Paul and has been number one in the United Kingdom for the past six weeks.

Other contenders for the festive number one spot include Louis Tomlinson and Steve Aoki - ‘Just Hold On’; Weekend featuring Daft Punk ‘Starboy’ and Rag ‘N’ Bone Man ‘Human’.

The official 2016 Christmas Number One will be revealed by Greg James on BBC Radio One at approximately 6:00pm on Friday December 23.