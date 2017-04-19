Pond Park Primary choir will be in fine voice at competition final

This weekend pupils from Pond Park Primary School will be in fine voice when they compete in the BBC Radio Ulster School Choir of the Year live final at the Ulster Hall in Belfast.

Pond Park’s choir were triumphant in the competition in 2015 when they won the junior title and they are hoping to repeat that success on Sunday (April 30) when they face the judges once again,

The Lisburn school is one of three primary schools who have won a place in the BBC Radio Ulster School Choir of the Year live final, which will be broadcast on Sunday April 30 at 2pm.

St Lawrence’s Primary, Fintona; Pond Park Primary, Lisburn and Fairview Primary School, Ballyclare all impressed judges Richard Yarr and Rebekah Coffey at the first of two semi-finals in Dalriada School, Ballymoney, to decide which junior schools would go through to the final.

The three schools will now showcase their talents as they compete to be named as Junior champions in the grand final at the Ulster Hall in Belfast live on BBC Radio Ulster from 2pm.

The BBC Radio Ulster School Choir of the Year is produced in association with the Ulster Youth Choir, and supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland.

Over the course of seven weeks, 60 choirs from across Northern Ireland have been singing to impress as they battle it out for a place in the final of the BBC Radio Ulster School Choir of The Year.

Presented by John Toal and Kerry McLean, the series has been recorded at seven venues across Northern Ireland.

The overall winning choirs will feature across a range of BBC Radio Ulster’s programming and events during this year.

Tune in to hear if Pond Park Primary can bring the title back home to Lisburn,