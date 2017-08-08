Pipe bands hit the right note in Moira

Moira Demesne provided the perfect setting for the 2017 Lisburn & Castlereagh City Pipe Band Championships on Saturday August 5.

Organised in partnership with the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association Northern Ireland Branch (RSPBANI), the glorious sounds of pipes and drums graced the air in Moira when approximately 48 pipe bands and 47 drum majors battled it out to be crowned 2017 champions.

Pipe Major Richard Parkes MBE (left in front row) and Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band pictured entering the competition arena at the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Pipe Band Championships at Moira on Saturday 5th August.

There was stiff competition in the arena as all the entrants from across Northern Ireland and further afield with the furthest travelling from Auckland, New Zealand delivered first class performances. The Chieftain of the Day was Councillor Hazel Legge, Deputy Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.

The main winners on the day were: Grade 1 - Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band, Grade 2 - Manorcunningham Pipe Band (Donegal), Grade 3A - Marlacoo and District Pipe Band, Grade 3B - Quinn Memorial Pipe Band, Grade 4A - St Mary’s, Derrytrasna and Grade 4B - Lisnamulligan Pipe Band.

The main drum major winners were: Adult Grade - Andrea Gibson (Battlehill Pipe Band), Juvenile Grade - Emma Barr (Field Marshal Montgomery), Junior Grade - Rebecca Hamilton (Tullylagan Pipe Band) and Novice Grade - Leanne Crooks (Syerla Pipe Band).