Mystery surrounds Moira fest ‘free Friday’

Following the storming success of last year’s inaugural event, organisers of Moira Calling – ‘The freshest little music fest outside Belfast’ – are offering this year’s festival goers an extra Friday for free.

Last year’s Moira Calling featured headliners such as Hudson Taylor, David C Clements, Ports and Exmagician.

It returns this year on Saturday September 9 to reach the parts other festivals can’t - but with a mysterious ‘Free Friday’ thrown in for good measure.

Organiser Jillian Marsden, from Brown Lemonade, said that they’d been sworn to secrecy, but could promise Festival goers an “extremely dramatic night”.

She continued: “We were thrilled and overwhelmed about the success of the first ever Moira Calling last year.

“Hundreds of people came from all walks of life and parts of the world to attend the festival.

“We’re extremely proud to have helped put Moira on the musical map and show people that you don’t necessarily have to go to Belfast to find world-class entertainment.

“The local response has also been astounding with many residents and businesses in the village really getting involved this year.

“While we can’t announce our line-up for September just yet, let’s just say we’re very excited – and we know festival goers will be too when we unveil the programme in April.

“What we can announce now is that we’re throwing in a free Friday on September 8 for people who get their Moira Calling Ticket early.

“Again, we’ve been sworn to secrecy for now, but I can say that we can promise a melodramatic Friday evening of fulsome twists and fantastic turns followed by a Saturday spent with friends and family in beautiful surroundings, with excellent music, the finest local crafted produce and a warm community welcome or as we like to call it - the Moira Calling Experience.

“See you all there in September.”

Tickets, priced £30, are available on Music Glue.

For further information about the festival and how to book tickets, log onto www.moiracalling.com.