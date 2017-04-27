Musical showcase will be chronically fabulous

Local woman Debbie Deboo is helping to organise a musical showcase to raise much needed funds for ‘Chronically Fabulous’, a project which aims to promote body confidence for those with a chronic illness or disability.

The first Chronically Fabulous Roasdshow of 2017 takes place in Belfast later this month and it promises a wonderful musical evening of great local talent, headlined by brilliant rock band Elevation Falls, recent winners of the Hard Rock Rising (Hard Rock Cafe) for Ireland 2016.

Chronically Fabulous is a not-for-profit fashion and photography project, based near Moira, which promotes body positivity for the chronically ill and/or disabled.

It offers ‘Chronically Fabulous Days’, which are completely free to those taking part, and provides a full make-over with styling and a photoshoot with a professional team of make-up artists, stylists and photographers to allow those who are often sadly on the fringes of society due to illness or disability to be centre-stage and receive free digital photographs and a goodie bag with gifts donated by local businesses and artists.

‘Pamper packs’ are also sent to nominated people, who - completely unexpectedly - receive a selection of free gifts.

The Roadshow will be raising much-needed funds for this very rewarding project.

As well as Elevation Falls, the musical line-up includes established and up-and-coming performers including Dale Armstrong, poet Elizabeth McGeown, Ballinderry band Murphy & Co, Tracy McConnell and Charlotte Sullivan.

There will also be a special performance by The Fabronics, formed from the ‘Chron Fab’ team and supporters, singing their very own song, ‘Chronically Fabulous Tonight’.

It is guaranteed to an amazing, fun-filled and very positive evening, with a wealth of talent on show for just £10.

The showcase will be taking place at the Ballyhackmore Social Club on Saturday May 20.

For further information or to book tickets, log onto Eventbrite.co.uk or contact the team on Facebook at ChronicallyFabulousNI.