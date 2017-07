Wallace Park was filled with the sound of music recently.

Lisurn band Dynamic Brass took to the stage of the park bandstand to play an open air concert.

Dynamic Brass ladies - Patricia Evans, Stacy Irvine, Wilma Kilpatrick, Emma-Jayne Little and Alison Irvine.

Dynamic Brass conducted by Harold Whan (Musical Director) entertained a large audience to a great selection of foot tapping tunes at an open air ‘Park Life’ concert in wall-to-wall sunshine at the refurbished bandstand in Wallace Park on Sunday July 23.