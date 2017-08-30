Moira Calling comes to the Demense this weekend

Bands from far and wide have heard the call to Moira Demesne which will play host to the ‘Moira Calling’ music event on September 8 and 9.

Headlining on the Main Stage are the ‘Moira Calling Magnificent Seven’: folk popsters Eliza and the Bear, Brand New Friend, Emerald Armada, Flyte, Franklyn, Girls Names and Stomptown Brass.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chairman of the Council’s Development Committee, speaking about the upcoming event, said: “This is the second year the Council has offered grant funding to this music festival, which brings together a strong line-up of musical talent and bands from across Northern Ireland and further afield. Moira Demesne is the ideal location for this two stage event of musical talent throughout the day plus assorted side shows. We are all looking forward to a great weekend of music and culture as the sound of music calls throughout Moira village to be enjoyed by all ages.”

For all those music fans attending for the whole day (1.00pm to 10.00pm) there will be locally sourced food and drink available including craft cider, beer, soft drinks, burgers and other fine delights.

Tickets cost £30 and are available on Music Glue.