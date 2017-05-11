Mayor hosts concert in aid of TinyLife

Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Brian Bloomfield MBE, hosted a concert on behalf of his chosen charity, Tinylife at the Island Hall, Lagan Valley Island on Thursday May 4.

The concert, marking the Sapphire Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II with 65 years on the throne, featured Dynamic Brass, Ballymacash Primary School Choir and Naomi Orr School of Dance.

Naomi Orr (Naomi Orr School), Morgan White, Katie-Rose Williams, Mackenzie White and Ellie Dougherty (front) pictured in the Mayors Parlour with Councillor Brian Bloomfield MBE (Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council).

Throughout the evening there were various styles and themes of music to take the audience through the Queen’s reign, from marches to hymns, pop songs to traditional music as well as solos and celebration anthems.

Master of Ceremonies for the evening was Gary Wilson who gave the audience a flavour of life and culture during the Queen’s reign and provided context behind the choice of music along the way.

It was a very interactive evening and the audience were encouraged to sing and clap – at all the right places.