Martha Wainwright welcomed back to Belfast

US singer Martha Wainwright will be making a very welcome return to Belfast when she plays the Redeemer Church on January 19.

The show will give local fans the chance to hear songs from her new album, which is due for release the day after the Belfast concert, on January 20.

The new album, entitled, ‘Goodnight City’, features 12 brand new songs produced by Thomas Bartlett (Surfjan Stevens, Glen Hansard) and long time producer Brad Albetta.

It recalls the emotional rawness of her debut album, much of it encapsulated by the captivating lead track ‘Around The Bend’ and her extraordinary voice.

Martha wrote half the songs on the album while the other half were written by friends and relatives: Beth Orton, Glen Hansard, Rufus, Wainwright, Michael Ondaatje and Merrill Garbus of tune-yArDs.

And as if that isn’t enough, Martha will also be taking to the road with Ed Harcourt in February,

Tickets for the Belfast show are on sale now. For further information or to book tickets, log onto the website www.marthawainwright.com.