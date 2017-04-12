Search

Local musicians raise money for charity

REPRO FREE 10/4/17: 'Belfast Pops Orchestra', joined by Scott Macaulay (recently on BBC One's 'Let it Shine'), will be performing an evening of 'Popular Classics' on Saturday 17 June at 7.30pm at Methodist College Belfast. Proceeds from this special evening will go towards sponsoring an RNIB Talking Book. For over 80 years RNIB's Talking Books service has helped to end isolation for blind and partially sighted people with the freedom to read again. Tickets �15, available from Matchetts Music, Wellington Place, Belfast or eventbrite.com Picture: Michael Cooper

REPRO FREE 10/4/17: 'Belfast Pops Orchestra', joined by Scott Macaulay (recently on BBC One's 'Let it Shine'), will be performing an evening of 'Popular Classics' on Saturday 17 June at 7.30pm at Methodist College Belfast. Proceeds from this special evening will go towards sponsoring an RNIB Talking Book. For over 80 years RNIB's Talking Books service has helped to end isolation for blind and partially sighted people with the freedom to read again. Tickets �15, available from Matchetts Music, Wellington Place, Belfast or eventbrite.com Picture: Michael Cooper

The Belfast Pops Orchestra, which includes members from the Lisburn area, will be performing an evening of ‘Popular Classics’ on Saturday June 17 at 7.30pm at Methodist College Belfast to raise funds to sponsor an RNIB (Royal National Institute of Blind People) Talking Book.

The orchestra will be joined at the concert by Scott Macauley, who recently appeared on the hit BBC One show ‘Let It Shine’.

Belfast Pops Orchestra, a non-profit organisation, combines a love of popular classics with opportunities to raise money for worthy causes.

Tickets for this special evening are £15, available from Matchetts Music, Wellington Place, Belfast or eventbrite.com.

Colin Scott, Belfast Pops Orchestra Musical Director said: “The Orchestra is delighted to help provide RNIB Talking Books to anyone who struggles to read print for any reason. Talking Books can transform the lives of blind and partially sighted people and I hope that more people will be able to benefit.”