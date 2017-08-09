Local band are ‘tuning up’ for their hometown gig

Hailing from Lisburn, live band ‘Mississippi Boombox’ are making waves in the Northern Ireland music scene on return from touring the summer festival circuit and are gearing up to play the Crafty Hound, Lisburn, on Saturday August 19.

The outrageously infectious two piece Ryan Hanna and Amanda Kirkpatrick have set tongues wagging after recent stunning live shows across Northern Ireland.

Mississippi Boombox perform their own take on a range of covers and are known for delivering unexpected and impromptu songs while on stage.

Ryan, who is a multi-instrumentalist, plays the ’Boombox’ (Cajon Drum) with his feet, while playing beefy guitar riffs and still manages to sing with great ease. Amanda has a soulful yet powerful voice, singing lead and harmony during the set.

The two bounce off each other and create a foot stomping groove that ignites the audience.

“We get a real buzz out from playing to lively audiences, especially the big outdoor gigs,” said Ryan. “Our fan base is growing and with that so has our enthusiasm to write our own tunes.”