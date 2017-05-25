Lisburn singer tunes up for album launch

Regular local entertainment evening ‘The Songbird Cafe’ is back on Friday June 2 and will be the perfect place for local singer songwriter Paul Murphy to launch his new album.

Now in its third year, the Songbird Cafe evenings, which are run in association with local music shop AA Music, have proved popular and have built up a regular following.

This one is set to be one of the best yet featuring some fantastic local talent.

The line-up includes experienced entertainer Dale Armstrong, who will dazzle with powerful and energetic performances of favourites from all eras including Queen, Meat Loaf, Bay City Rollers as well as 80’s classics.

Singer-songwriter Paul Murphy will be showcasing new songs from his latest album ‘Built to Last’ for the first time in an intimate acoustic setting.

Also on the bill are Songbird regular Tracy Armstrong and singer-songwriter Aaron Graham.

The audience can also expect more surprises on the night.

The ‘Songbird Cafe’ is suitable for all in a welcoming friendly environment.

Admission is free, with voluntary contributions toward expenses.

There will also be complimentary tea, coffee and refreshments.

Doors open at 8pm and is held in the ‘Ballinderry Inn’ off the A26.

Like the ‘Songbird Cafe’ on facebook for more information at facebook.com/thesongbirdcafeni