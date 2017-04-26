Lisburn concert will raise money for charity

A Ccarity concert has been arranged in The Island Hall Theatre in Lisburn on Friday October 27 in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The concert has been organised by Brian Johnston and it promises to be a wonderful night’s entertainment.

Performers include Fiddler Adam, Roughan Silver Band, pianist Iryna Johnston and flautist Jonathan Johnston.

A former ‘Northern Ireland Young Musician of the Year’ winner, Jonathan has been a favourite headline entertainer on cruise ships all over the world, and classical performances have taken him to many concert halls around the globe.

The concert will be compered by Brian himself, who no doubt will add humour to the event in his own inimitable style.

With a capacity of 400, the concert will sell out quickly, and over 200 seats have already been booked. Tickets are £15 and can be obtained only from Brian directly, by telephoning 07773 765 781 or by emailing brianmjohnston@btinternet.com.