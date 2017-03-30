Lindsay Chorale in fine voice

The Lindsay Chorale’s annual concert takes place on Friday April 21 in Second Saintfield Presbyterian Church Hall, commencing at 7.45pm.

Their special guests this year will be ‘Festival Brass’.

In 1995 Alan Corry was asked to provide music for a concert in aid of Tor Bank Special School, Dundonald, to raise funds for the school and also raise public awareness of the school’s role in the community.

Alan made contact with a number of friends from various brass bands in the greater Belfast area and in September 1995 a group of approximately thirty amateur musicians performed for the first time as ‘Festival Brass’, with Alan as their conductor.

The concert, originally intended to be a one off performance, was a resounding success and a number of requests were received for Festival Brass to perform again.

The members, encouraged by the success of this venture, decided to continue for the benefit of those in need, and the band has raised funds in excess of £200,000 for various charities.

With accompanist Sheelagh Greer, and under their musical director, John Dallas, the Lindsay Chorale will sing a wide variety of pieces, ranging from pop to sacred, madrigals to musicals, and together with Festival Brass, this promises to be a very enjoyable evening of music.

Tickets are available from Chorale members or by telephoning 028 9180 553 or 07841 577575.