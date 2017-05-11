Imelda May announces Belfast return

Imelda May is set to return to the Waterfront Hall in Belfast later this year, it’s been announced.

The Irish singer/songwriter, who begins her extensive 2017 UK and Ireland Headline Tour last week, has already sold out all the forthcoming Belfast and Dublin performances this month. After a string of shows in the US and Canada, she will be back in Ireland to play the Waterfront on December 20.

With May taking the biggest band line-up she has ever toured with, the shows promise to delight both old and new fans of her music. Featuring members of her longtime band with some additional musicians, the new line-up brings new material and old favourites to full colour, while also showcasing this talented lady’s ability to evoke the purest of emotion using her voice as her sole instrument.

Imelda, who was born and bred in Dublin, has become one of the most celebrated Irish female artists in history.

Discovered by Jools Holland, she has gone on to perform alongside legendary artists including Lou Reed, Bono and Smokey Robinson.