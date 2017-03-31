Friends pupils lend their voices to support Mary Peters concert

Pupils from Friends’ Singers, Friends’ School Lisburn are helping Dame Mary Peters in her race to a million by singing for her at Go The Distance Concert in Theatre At The Mill, Newtownabbey on Thursday April 6 at 7.45pm.

The concert is produced and directed by Ashley Fulton.

Last year the concert in Lisburn raised over £10,000 for the Mary Peters Trust and it is hoped that this year will be equally successful.

riends’ Singers are delighted to be asked back and were able to meet Mary and hear about the work of the Trust when she visited the school last week.

Tickets for Go The Distance Round 2 are available from the box office www.theatreatthemill.com