Friends and family remember Noel with a special charity night

Last year Lisburn man Noel McMaster, who was well known in the city not only for his performances with the band Bakerloo Junction, but also as a music teacher, sadly passed away following a long battle with cancer.

Now his family want to make one of his wishes come true - by holding a fundraising evening, entitled ‘Walking in His Shadow’. in aid of the charity Friends of the Cancer Centre,

Noel had hoped to organise an event himself but sadly his health took a turn for the worse and he was unable to carry out his plans. However, his family and friends decided that it would be the perfect tribute to him if they took up the baton and organised an event themselves in his honour.

The night of live music and celebration will be held at the Tap Room in Hilden Brewery on Friday June 9 and everyone is welcome to come along, to remember Noel and raise money for a good cause,

Noel’s friends, including members of Bakerloo Junction and musicians he has played with over the years, will be performing on the night. There will also be a raffle and donations have already been gratefully received from Manchester United Football Club and Hastings Hotels. The evening will also include a light super.

Noel was probably best known for his folk music with Bakerloo Junction, which was formed in the 1970s with Mike Keery. The band played all over Northern Ireland and were the resident band at the Ivanhoe Hotel for seven years.

Noel wrote numerous songs over the years, the best known being ‘My Lagan Softly Flowing’ and ‘Farewell My Lovely Rose’, which was a tribute to his sister. His last album, entitled ‘Made in Belfast’, written with Conal McCartney, featured songs about the loss of the Titanic in 1912.

Noel worked as a BT engineer for 20 years but in the early ‘90s he took a change of direction and began teaching guitar to children in primary schools. He became ‘Mr Mac’ and inspired countless children to develop a passion for music. The family were touched by the many letters and tributes that flooded in from past pupils when Noel passed away.

He was a dedicated family man and devoted to his grandchildren. Indeed the title for the fundraising event ‘Walking in his Shadow’ was taken from a song he penned for his grandchildren.

Tickets, priced £15, are available by contacting Christen on 07736830190 or Jonny on 07811424749. If any local businesses would like to donate raffle prizes, please contact either Christen or Jonny.