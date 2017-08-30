Country singer Ben hits right notes

One of the new rising stars on the Northern Ireland country music, Ben Currie, will be performing at Beef and Bird in Lisburn on Friday night (September 1).

This is set to be one of the hottest nights of country music in Lisburn and cutomers are urged to book a table in advance to ensure they don’t miss out.

Ben Currie, a 20 year old country singer/songwriter from Magherafelt, is no stranger to the stage.

Although young in years, he has already supported many of Ireland’s leading country stars including Nathan Carter, Derek Ryan, Lisa McHugh and Jimmy Buckley.

He has toured the length and breadth of the Ireland, performing at festivals like Jamboree in the Park in Fintona and Ballydehob Country Music Festival in Cork.

Ben performs a selection of well known covers, as well as his own songs.

He has also made regular visits overseas to Scotland and played during the Isle of Man TT and Manx GP.

He has released two albums to date, Showman’s Life, and On The Bright Side, with a third album to be released this year.

His latest single, Mama Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys’ ,has received great acclaim.

Ben will be taking to the road again next month and will start with a gig at Beef and Bird in Lisburn on September 1.

The evening will begin with complimentary nibbles on arrival, a set menu dinner followed by live music from Ben and his band, from 8pm -10pm.

Beef and Bird restaurant owner Bronagh Campbell said: “We are so excited to welcome Ben to Lisburn, we are huge fans and know that Ben will be a great addition to our up and coming calendar of events.

“We are encouraging everyone to dust off the cowboy hats and checked shirts and make a real night of it.”

Looking forward to his Lisburn gig, the Magherafelt man said: “It’s great to be invited to play in Lisburn, we are really busy gigging all over the country but it always feels good to play somewhere close to home.

“We are fired up and ready to bring some great country music to Beef & Bird and will be encouraging people to get up for a country jive.”

Earlier this month Ben performed at Wildwood CMC Newtownards, Mary Ann’s Aughnacloy, and Thatch Bar in Limavady.

Every weekend is filled with gigs up and down the country as Ben’s legion of fans continues to grow.

Booking is essential as spaces are limited, contact Beef & Bird on 02892 607306, Unit 16, Lisburn Leisure Park, BT28 1LP.

You can keep up to date with all Ben’s latest music, videos and upcoming dates on Facebook or by visiting his website www.bencurriemusic.com.