Bands hit the right note at festival

Nine top melody flute bands gave exceptional performances at the Festival of Melody Flute event, which was recently hosted by Lisburn Young Defenders.

Although all performers are marching bands they were able to comfortably put on a stage performance offering a wide and varied range of music.

Military marches, Traditional tunes, Sacred tunes and pop favourites were all evident on the day from bands who travelled from all over the province, and from Scotland.

Gary Shields, conductor of Lisburn Young Defenders judged each band and had the unenviable task of deciding the winners.

William King Memorial from Londonderry were declared the overall winners, with Pride of Ballinran second and Omagh Protestant Boys third.

Cookstown Sons of William won the Entertainment prize and Scottish visitors Ardrossan Winton were delighted to receive 2nd place in the Traditional tune section.

A thoroughly enjoyable day for all concerned and a shining example of the talent and ability in the local melody flute scene, which offers great opportunities for anyone wanting to get involved.

Lisburn Young Defenders are keen to encourage any local musicians to get involved with the Band and can be contacted through Facebook or Twitter.