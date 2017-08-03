Band members hit the high notes

Baillies Mills Accordion Band entertained day trippers and holiday makers at a free concert in Newcastle Centre on Sunday afternoon (July 30).

The band played a great mix of well known foot-tapping tunes including ‘Boys from the County Armagh’, ‘Green Glens of Antrim’, ‘Isle of Innisfree’, ‘Highland Cathedral’ and ‘There’s no businesses like show business’ a song which for some was a reminder of the Pierrots in Newcastle in the 1960s.

Baillies Mills Accordion Band pictured after entertaining day trippers and holiday makers at a free concert in Newcastle Centre on Sunday 30th July.

The choice of sacred music included, ‘And can it be’, ‘Lord for the years’, ‘Just a closer walk with Thee’ and ‘Are you washed in the blood of the Lamb’.

The local talented musicians concluded a great afternoon of holiday entertainment with the well known tune, ‘Where the Mountains of Mourne sweep down to the sea’ followed by ‘Auld Lang Syne’.

The band will be performing at Castleward on Sunday, August 13.

Members will also be hosting a concert in the Island Hall on Thursday, October 19.