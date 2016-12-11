A treat for fans of alt country at the Island

Following the success of their album ‘Via Portland,’ listed in ‘Alternate Root’ magazine’s Top 50 of 2015, the Mulligan Brothers play Island Arts Centre on Saturday January 28 at 8pm.

In the land of country, The Mulligan Brothers are king. Hailing from Mobile, Alabama, their self-titled debut album ‘The Mulligan Brothers’ created a huge buzz on the Alabama music scene. Move over EmmyLou Harris.

The band, known for Dixie-inspired honest song writing and soaring harmonies, have over two million plays on Spotify. ‘Lay Here’, from their acclaimed second album ‘Via Portland’ produced by Grammy award-winning producer Steve Berlin, has racked up over 250,000 plays alone.

The Mulligan Brothers are Ross Newell on vocals with Melody Duncan, Ben Leininger and Greg DeLuca.

The sound, a rich mix of historic and modern influences.

The instrumentation, predominantly acoustic with loads of bass, violin and mandolin. They enjoy performing in casual venues close to the audience.

Fans of alt country are in for a real treat at the Island Arts Centre in the New Year.

Tickets priced £12 are available by logging onto islandartscentre.com.

Alternatively please contact the Island Arts Centre box office on 028 92 509254.