Mayor invites golfers to tee it up for TinyLife

The Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh is inviting local golfers to tee it up next month in support of premature baby charity TinyLife.

Coca-Cola HBC Ireland & Northern Ireland is proudly sponsoring the Mayor’s Charity Golf Day, which will take place at Castlereagh Hills Golf Club on Friday, May 5.

The Mayor, Councillor Brian Bloomfield MBE, and Coca-Cola HBC are calling on all golfing enthusiasts to participate in this fun day out and help raise vital funds for a very good cause.

Speaking about the fundraising event, Cllr Bloomfield said: “The Mayor’s Charity Golf Day is the perfect way for golfers to network and raise money for charity while enjoying 18 holes. TinyLife is a local charity that does outstanding work to support those families with premature babies and every pound raised will be of great benefit to both the babies and their families.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported the wide variety of fundraising events held during my term to date, and would ask for your continued support in this sport orientated event.

“At the end of my year in office, I hope to present TinyLife with a notable contribution to help with the valued work they do and the support they offer those families with premature babies.”

He added: “This event is the ideal opportunity for golfers to show their support for premature babies across Northern Ireland. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank local company Coca-Cola HBC for its significant sponsorship of the event.”

Registration on the day will be from 11am to 11.30am, with a shotgun start at 12 noon. A bacon bap will be provided to each golfer before tee-off and a meal will be served after all groups have completed the course. There will also be a prize giving ceremony for GUI handicap and non-GUI handicap players.

The entry fee is £120 for each fourball and spaces will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. To book a place call 028 9044 8477.