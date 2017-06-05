Live music: Countdown is on to Belsonic 2017

Belsonic 2017 is only around the corner, with one week to go until one of the biggest events of the summer hits Belfast.

Things will kick off on June 13 for Belsonic’s 10th anniversary in a new idyllic location, Ormeau Park.

Here’s the full Belsonic 2017 line-up:

• Tuesday 13th June: ARCADE FIRE | The Kooks

• Friday 16th June: THE 1975 | Picture This | Pale Waves

• Saturday 17th June: CREAM CLASSICAL LIVE | K-Klass | Judge Jules | Tall Paul | Robbie Nelson

• Monday 19th June: MARTIN GARRIX | Don Diablo | Justin Mylo

• Thursday 22nd June: JESS GLYNN | Martin Jensen | plus support

• Monday 26th June: CHAINSMOKERS | Anne-Marie | Lost Kings

• Wednesday 28th June: GREEN DAY (NOT BELSONIC SHOW)

• Friday 30th June: AXWELL /\ INGROSSO | Jonas Blue

Tickets are available from www.ticketmaster.ie and the Belsonic website - www.belsonic.com