Lisburn pub to hold cider festival

Cider lovers will be able to enjoy an unbeatable range of draught craft ciders from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland during a Lisburn pub’s 17-day festival.

The cider festival will take place at The Tuesday Bell in Lisburn Square from Friday, July 7 until Sunday, July 23 inclusive.

The pub will offer a selection of ciders including some not previously available at the pub and others produced exclusively for the festival. There will also be award-winners among the available ciders.

As well as apple and pear, there will also be ciders made with elderflower, strawberry, rum and raisin, as well as toffee-apple and ginger, lychee and ginseng. All of the ciders will cost £2.35 a pint.

The ciders on offer include; Kung Fu Cider (Sandford Orchards), Toffee Apple Cider (Mr Whitehead’s), Stan’s Big Apple (Thatchers), The Artful Roger (Hunts), Somerset Redstreak (Perry’s), Pear Mania (Cockeyed Cider Company) and Moonshine Rum & Raisin (Broadoak Cider).

Pub manager Stacey McQuaid said: “The Tuesday Bell will be offering a superb selection of craft ciders during the festival.

“Cider is the perfect drink to enjoy during the summer and we believe that the festival will appeal to cider lovers as well as those enjoying cider for the first time.”

Customers will be able to enjoy three third-of-a-pint ciders for the price of a pint.

Tasting notes describing all of the ciders will be available.