Hilden fun day will have super treat for Batman fans

Superhero Batman will be bringing ‘The Tumbler’ to Northern Ireland for the first time this weekend.

The legendary Batmobile will be one of the star attractions at Hilden Brewing Company’s big family fun day on Saturday, June 10.

Batman will be joined at the event by a number of other superheroes, two of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and several Disney princesses. Other attractions will include face painting, a magic show, garden games, music and much more. There will also be brewery tours for the adults.

The event, which is being held in support of local children’s charity Cash for Kids, will take place from 11am - 3pm.

For ticket information log on to www.coolfm.co.uk/familyfunday

