Have a ball at the Opera House’s panto

Christmas isn’t Christmas without pantomime and pantomime in Belfast isn’t pantomime without going to watch the ever ‘drop dead gorgeous’ queen herself May McFettridge.

May leads the cast as the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, which is currently showing at the Grand Opera House and this will be her 27th year starring in pantomimes at the Grand Opera House.

She truly deserves the title as Panto Queen in this superb upbeat pantomime which has great gags, excellent comedy timing and by the end of the two hour performance your face will be left sore from laughing.

From the moment May appears, she commands the stage and it is clear who is in charge. She leaves the hideous frocks and outrageous behaviour to the two ugly sisters - played by local actors Gerard McCabe and Tommy Wallace, who are hilarious - while May is in abnormally sweet-voiced, mild-mannered Fairy Godmother mode.

Always trying to keep up with the times - look out for May’s side splitting impression of Honey G.

The special effects are as ever breathtaking, with May arriving on stage in a crescent shaped moon, and you could hear the audience trying to catch their breath as Cinderella, played by Coleraine actress, Jayne Wisener leaves to go to the ball in her carriage that floats high up into the air.

Former pop idol star Gareth Gates makes a fabulous Prince Charming...with his dashing nutural good looks he can sing as well as truly act...and doesn’t even mind being mistaken by everyone, for his rival Will Young.

A great selection of songs belted out throughout included Uptown Funk, Gangnam Style and Justin Timerlakes Got This Feeling.

Watch out for The Broker’s Men too who are played by comedy duo Double Trouble. The act, featuring Damian Patton and Tom Rolfe perform with their madcap blend of slapstick comedy and one liners.

This year’s pantomime is supported by Dale Farm, andit is this year’s proud sponsor and official ice-cream supplier to the venue.

Cinderella runs at the Grand Opera House until Sunday, January 15 2017.

Tickets can be booked on 028 9024 1919 or www.goh.co.uk.