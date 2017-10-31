Grab a cuppa and support the Poppy Appeal

Killultagh DUP councillor Alderman William Leathem and his wife Kathleen are supporting this year’s Poppy Appeal by organising a coffee morning fundraiser next month.

The event will take place in Low Quarter Orange Hall, 37a Ballinderry Road, Magheragall, Lisburn on Armistice Day, Saturday, November 11.

Members of the public are being invited to get together at the Orange Hall between 9.30am and 12.30pm to enjoy a cuppa in aid of a good cause.

Proceeds from the event will go to the 2017 Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

Stressing that everyone is welcome to attend, Alderman Leathem said: “As a local councillor I work closely with Lisburn Royal British Legion and some of the Regimental Associations and admire the work and support the Royal British Legion offers.

“The Legion is committed to helping everyone understand the importance of Remembrance so that sacrifices are never forgotten.

“The poppy is not only a symbol of Remembrance, but also of hope. While we will never forget the sacrifices of our past heroes, we should also wear the poppy for our Armed Forces community living on today.”

The DUP man continued: “The Poppy Appeal fundraising is also all about bringing communities together to fundraise and enjoy themselves in the process. With this in mind, Kathleen and myself decided to host a coffee morning and Low Quarters LOL 187 kindly offered their hall.

“Anyone who is free is welcome to call in any time from 9.30am -12.30pm. There will be an Act of Remembrance at 11am.

“Everyone is welcome and all donations will be for the Poppy Appeal.”

The Poppy Appeal is the RBL’s biggest annual fundraising campaign.