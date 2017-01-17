Giant Creme Egg hopes dashed by Cadbury

Cadbury have ruled out creating a giant Creme Egg anytime soon.

With millions of the chocolate, gooey egg demolished every Spring, chocoholics have long wondered why Cadbury have not created a giant Creme Egg.

This exclusive report can confirm Cadbury has cracked any hope that a giant Creme Egg might be in the pipeline.

“There is currently no plans to make a large Cadbury Creme Egg,” states a Cadbury spokesperson.

In a bid to soften the blow the Cadbury spokesperson continues, “But fans can still enjoy the treat individually or as part of our Cadbury Creme Egg Shell Egg and the Cadbury Creme Egg Sharing Bag Easter range.”

Most recently the Cadbury Creme Egg hit the headlines after sweet-toothed Nick Allam claimed to have invented the Oreo Creme Egg, two years before Cadbury put their latest creation on the shelves.

It’s not the first time the Creme Egg has been caught up in a PR storm either. In 2016 Cadbury admitted to replacing the classic Cadbury Dairy Milk shell with a cheaper chocolate. The resulting backlash is reported to have cost the company millions after protests from Creme Egg fans.

“We are always innovating our product ranges and there are lots of exciting things to come from the Cadbury Creme Egg brand this year,” the Cadbury spokesperson adds.

The giant Creme Egg may still be a dream for many but if you don't want to wait, ambitious chocolatiers can create their own giant Creme Egg using this video tutorial.