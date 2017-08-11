Festival to raise Cash for Kids

Local charity Cash for Kids will benefit from this year’s Beer and Music Festival at Hilden Brewery, it has been revealed.

Hilden Brewing Company has entered into a partnership with the children’s charity, which supports disadvantaged young people across Northern Ireland.

The announcement follows a successful partnership between the brewery and the charity at the recent Hilden Family Fun Day in June.

Cash for Kids Manager, Stephanie Lavery said: “We are delighted to be the chosen charity of the Hilden Beer & Music Festival in August. The Hilden team have already raised money for Cash for Kids, and every pound raised stays here in Northern Ireland to support local disadvantaged children.”

Now celebrating its 35th year and located at Ireland’s oldest independent brewery, the festival showcases the finest collection of music, complemented by the wide range of local beers, ciders and spirits.

The 2017 event is set to be bigger than ever, with more acts, more stages and a host of family friendly activities for children of all ages to enjoy.

More than 30 bands and artists have been lined up to play this year’s festival, which will take place on August 25, 26 and 27.

The line-up includes The Unholy Gospel Band, Joshua Burnside, The Sabrejets, Larks and The Bonnevilles.

Tickets are available online at taproomhilden.com/hilden-beer-music-festival-2017