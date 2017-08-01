Family fun draws crowds to city centre

Market Square was a hive of activity last week as Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council hosted its latest open air events, Jump, Jiggle and Jive Live and a Tuesday Tea Dance.

Jump, Jiggle and Jive, an interactive dance and exercise group for children kicked off the day, twirling and swirling with hula hoops, pom poms and other colourful surprises. They had audience members on their feet, clapping and dancing along to the lively spectacle. Later in the day, ‘Housty’ as he is known to his loyal fanbase entertained dancers with music from throughout the decades.

Elsa from Disney's Frozen and Alderman Allan Ewart MBE promoting the Market Square Movie Day on August 18.

Due to popular demand, the event will take place again on Tuesday, August 22, with ‘Jump, Jiggle and Jive’ from 11am – 1pm and Market Square’s Tuesday Tea Dance with Housty and Friends from 2pm – 4pm.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chair of the council’s Development Committee, attended last week’s event.

He said: “It was fantastic to see such a large audience in the city centre. It is safe to say they had an enjoyable day out filled with fun and entertainment. It is great to see these events returning to the city centre which not only provide free activities for all ages but also encourage the community to call into their local eatery or shop for a spot of lunch or to purchase a pair of dancing shoes. I am already looking forward to the next one on the 22nd August.”

Other family-friendly events lined up to take place in Market Square include:

• August 5 - ‘Old Meets New’ event to celebrate the start of MCE Ulster Grand Prix Bike Week 2017.

Vintage Bikes from the 1970s and earlier will be on display in Market Square from 10am until 12pm, while in a modern twist, the public will have a chance to compete in the XBox UGP Ride 2 game on the big screen to win a special prize courtesy of local business Game.

• August 18 - Market Square will host its very own outdoor Movie Day. Sing-along to family favourites the Lion King (U) showing from 11am and Disney’s Frozen (PG) from 1.30pm. Booking is not required and seats will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

For information about upcoming events in Lisburn city centre, contact City Centre Management on 028 9244 7543 or check out facebook.com/Lisburncitycentre