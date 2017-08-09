Explore the flora of Belshaw’s Quarry

Whitemountain and District Community Association (WDCA) is inviting people to a special ‘The Worts of Belshaw’s Quarry’ event on Saturday, August 19.

Part of The Little Green Allotments series of family events, the flora tour in the late afternoon of August 19 will focus on some species that have interesting backgrounds and links with the underlying rock types.

WDCA recently completed its most adventurous project to date when eight geologically themed sculptures were added to the site on Bensons Road, just north of Lisburn.

“The 19th August family day out at The Little Green Allotments will also hopefully be a launch of a special September Sizzler Saturday to help raise some funds towards a second phase of the somewhat unique sculpture park site,” a WDCA spokesperson said.

“Details of the project to date will be on display and the flora tour will also allow visitors to get up close to the special geological themed sculptures.”

Belshaw’s Quarry is a Northern Ireland Environment Agency-owned Area of Special Scientific Interest.

A new website - www.bqsp.co.uk - includes a self-tour leaflet providing information about the sculpture park and other aspects of the site.

Whitemountain and District Community Association aims to help connect together residents of the areas bounded by Sheepwalk Road, Pond Park Road, Beanstown Road, Glenavy Road and Whinney Hill in the townlands of Whitemountain, Aghnahough, Beanstown, Ballyclough and surrounding areas just north of Lisburn.