Enjoy an enchanted evening of fairy-themed fun

Halloween revellers are being invited to dress up in spooktacular costumes for this year’s Twilight Night by Fairy Light event in Lisburn.

Thousands of people of all ages are expected to flock to the city on Friday, October 27 (7pm - 9pm) for the annual council-organised evening of fairy-themed family fun.

Set amid the illuminated, meandering pathways of Wallace Park, Twilight Night by Fairy Light is renowned for its use of enchanting visuals, carnivalesque atmosphere, lighting, sound and of course superb fireworks displays.

• Advance sales of wristbands: Due to Twilight Night by Fairy Light’s popularity, entrance to the event is restricted to those with pre-purchased wristbands. Advance sales of wristbands for this year’s festivities go on sale from Thursday 12 October 6pm – 9pm at ISLAND Arts Centre and Dundonald International Ice-Bowl. Wristbands are priced at £1 each (max six per person), with all proceeds from their sale going to the Mayor’s charities - Corrymeela Community and Habitat for Humanity.

Any remaining wristbands will be available at ISLAND Arts Centre and Dundonald International Ice-Bowl from 9.30am on Friday 13 October. Capacity for the event is limited and wristbands, subject to terms and conditions, are available on a first come, first served basis. Young people under 16 years must be accompanied by an adult when purchasing wristbands and attending the event.

• Whimsical Enchantment: Speaking at the launch, of this year’s festivities, Mayor Tim Morrow said: “Twilight Night by Fairy Light is a wonderful, whimsical attraction for families and visitors and a great way to draw our community together in celebration. I am looking forward to seeing Wallace Park transformed into an enchanted wonderland and immersing myself into the fun of the evening. I am delighted that all proceeds from the wristband sales will benefit my Mayoral Charities - Corrymeela Community and Habitat for Humanity.”

Last year, Twilight Night by Fairy Light was recognised by the prestigious Families First Awards, picking up the accolade for ‘Best Family Entertainment by a Council.’

Alderman James Tinsley, Chair of the Council’s Development Committee, is confident that this year’s event will build on that success.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to welcome thousands of visitors of all ages to Twilight Night by Fairy Light 2017. The event was born out of the council’s desire to create a safe, distinctive festivity, where we could celebrate as a community together, inspired by the unique, beautiful setting of Wallace Park. “It has become much more than that. Young and old alike have taken Twilight Night by Fairy Light to their hearts. Even our local, autumnal weather can’t dampen the spirits of the thousands of people who attend. This year’s event will be just as thrilling.

“One of my must see highlights for this year, will be SPARK, a troupe of mysterious high-impact drummers who will transform the park around them with their spectacular live music, movement and lighting effects and of course our finale fireworks display.”

• Wallace Park access: Entry to Twilight Night by Fairy Light will be through the main entrance gates at the Belsize / Belfast and Magheralave Roads of Wallace Park from 7pm on Friday 27 October 2017. As this is an outdoor event, organisers are reminding revellers to wrap up warm and dress according to weather conditions on the evening.

No parking is available onsite and parking restrictions will be in place in areas surrounding Wallace Park. Traffic management and car parking advice are available at www.ISLANDArtsCentre.com.

Visitors are asked to extend all reasonable courtesy to the needs of local residents.

For safety reasons, Wallace Park will be closed to public access on Thursday 27 October from 10am until 2pm and from 12pm on Friday 27 October 2017 in advance of the city’s Twilight Night by Fairy Light celebrations. Following a daylight inspection of the grounds, the Park will reopen at 9am on Saturday 28 October. In addition, Parkmount car park will be closed from 10.30pm on Thursday 26 October to 9am on Saturday 28 October 2017.

For further information contact ISLAND Arts Centre on 028 92 509509 or log on to www.ISLANDArtsCentre.com