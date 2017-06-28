Eatery tuning up for ‘Baby Disco’

A Lisburn eatery is getting ready to host a unique dance and music event for local parents and toddlers.

Lisburn Leisure Park restaurant Beef and Bird will be holding a ‘Baby Disco’ on Thursday, July 6.

Parents are being invited to boogie with their baby to specially selected music in an “ambient club environment” from 10am - 12pm.

The unique dance and music event for children and parents offers an opportunity to relax, socialise and have fun in a family friendly environment while enjoying breakfast and complimentary refills of tea or coffee.

Restaurant owner Bronagh Campbell explains: “We are thrilled to be hosting a baby disco. We wanted to do something special for our family customers to help celebrate the end of term and the start of the summer holidays.”

Beef and Bird offers free parking, baby changing facilities, ample space for buggies, highchairs and accessibility, along with quality food at an affordable price.

Bronagh, who also owns award-winning Restaurant Del Toro, added: “Beef and Bird prides itself on the ability to accommodate families and those needing a little more room when they dine. We have an open dining area and kids’ play area but also offer private dining booths for children who prefer a quieter environment.”

The restaurant is quickly turning into a social space, where new friendships are made and children can explore rhythm and music, experiencing the joy and exuberance of a disco, baby style. Parents can join in too!

To reserve a place at the Baby Disco and book a table, contact Beef and Bird on 028 9260 7306.