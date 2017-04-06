Countdown champ is local pub’s new quizmaster

A former series champion of TV quiz Countdown is the new weekly quizmaster at Bob Stewart’s in Drumbeg.

Stewart Holden won the words and numbers based Channel 4 show in 2004 and has also represented the UK at the World Scrabble Championships.

However, the 37-year-old says that as the weekly pub quiz is based on general knowledge rather than word games, there’s something to appeal to everyone.

“I think the best quizzes appeal to people of all ages and are usually topical, so I always include a few nuggets from that week’s news headlines just to keep people on their toes,” Stewart said.

The quiz night at Bob Stewart’s has been running for over 25 years and until recently was hosted by former Q Radio newsreader Tony Rice, who retired in November after almost 10 years as quizmaster.

The quiz takes place every Wednesday at 9pm and costs £2 per person to enter, with all entry fees going into the prize pot.

The evening finishes with a special rollover jackpot round where the prize fund is often £100 or more.