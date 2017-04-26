Concert to mark Queen’s Sapphire Jubilee

To mark the Queen’s Sapphire Jubilee, the Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh will host a celebration charity concert at the Island Hall, Lagan Valley Island on Thursday, May 4.

The Mayor’s Charity Concert will feature Dynamic Brass, a Lisburn-based brass band established in 2013, which is made up of musicians of all ages from the local community and beyond. Also performing will be the Naomi Orr School of Dance and Ballymacash Primary School Choir.

Throughout the evening there will be various styles and themes of music to take the audience through the Queen’s 65-year reign, from marches to hymns and pop songs to traditional music, as well as solos and celebration anthems.

Master of Ceremonies for the evening will be the ever popular Gary Wilson who will give the audience a flavour of life and culture during the Queen’s reign and provide context behind the choice of music along the way.

It promises to be a very interactive evening and the audience will be encouraged to sing and clap – at all the right places.

Inviting people to come along to the celebration concert, Mayor Brian Bloomfield MBE said: “I am delighted to host this charity event to mark the Queen’s Sapphire Jubilee and in aid of the charity TinyLife. It will be a fantastic evening with a real sense of occasion, bringing together the remarkable talents of our local musicians from Dynamic Brass, the Naomi Orr School of Dance and the Ballymacash Primary School Choir.

“This is an evening where everyone will leave feeling much better than when they arrived. I would encourage you all to get your tickets now and support this very worthy cause.”

Tickets are priced £10 per person or £30 for a Family Ticket for two adults and two children. Concessions are also available.

For more information, or to book tickets, call the Box Office at Lagan Valley Island on 028 9250 9254 or go online to laganvalleyisland.co.uk/events