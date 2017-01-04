Book signing event at Eason’s store for local author

Local man Jonathan Fisher, will be signing his latest book Ten Minutes to Mars at the Lisburn’s Eason Store on Saturday, January 14 2017, from 1pm to 2pm.

This will be his second book - his first August Always, was a memoir which took Jonathan himself 17 years to write.

Jonathan, is not only an author but survived an almost fatal condition that left him permanently brain damaged. He survived against all the odds and his remarkable journey has even surprised many doctors.

In April 1992, at the age of just 22 he died — briefly from an undiagnosed condition called Addisonian Crisis.

Unbeknown to him he had been suffering from Addison’s disease (also known as primary adrenal insufficiency or hypoadrenalism) which is a rare disorder of the adrenal glands. Among some of the symptoms sufferers have include fatigue, lethargy, muscle weakness, low mood (mild depression) or irritability, loss of appetite and unintentional weight loss, the need to urinate frequently, increased thirst and the craving for salty foods.

Up to the age of 21 Jonathan had been a typical young man. He was active, sturdy and healthy and worked as graphic designer in Belfast. He lived with his parents and in his spare time Jonathan, a talented artist would help people with special needs in a local hospital.

Jonathan would often be seen cycling around Lisburn, and he enjoyed swimming at the local leisure pool.

However, his life took a nasty turn when he began to feel unwell.

He suffered from extreme fatigue, would regularly vomit, had diarrhoea and fainting fits would become more frequent.

The medical profession advised him to take a course of sick tablets and his GP told him to go home and just “take it easy.”

When he fainted one time at home, he was rushed into the Lagan Valley Hospital and at one stage even stopped breathing and was put on a ventilating machine.

At one stage a few doctor’s even wanted to remove life support, stating it would be a merciful act. However, his mother intervened and as he lay in the hospital bed and she noticed a twitch on his finger. She told doctors he did this whenever she spoke to him - proof of life.

Tests showed that Jonathan was suffering from Addison’s Disease, which if left untreated the amount of steroid hormones in the body will get progressively worse and could be fatal. Jonathan was told that he had experienced an Addisonian Crisis.

As Jonathan was not diagnosed early enough his condition has left him brain damaged.

Jonathan began a long, painful, slow, road to recovery - a journey that would take him through many institutions and heartaches.

He spent time in the forge and on the anvil, a refining process that reshaped the author both mentally and physically.

Jonathan remains a wheel-chair user, but is fiercely independent and does not let his physical disability stop him from achieving his goals.

He is a member of the Emerald Garrison and Heroes Unite Ireland, joined professional costuming clubs who dress up as Super Heroes and Star Wars characters.

‘Ten Minutes On Mars’ consists of 18 short stories, and tells of frightening tales of thrilling science-fiction, adventure, horror, fantasy, rich in satire and humour.