Big day of family fun in support of Cash for Kids

Hilden Brewing Company, Lisburn is inviting people to its big family fun day on Saturday, June 10 from 11am - 3pm.

The event, which is being held in support of local children’s charity Cash for Kids, will feature guest appearances from superheroes and Disney princesses, face painting, balloon modelling, garden games, a magic show, arts and crafts, music, food and much more. There will also be brewery tours available for the adults.

All ticket proceeds will be donated to Cool FM’s Cash for Kids for its work supporting local children living with life limiting illnesses.

Stephanie Laverty, Cash for Kids manager, said: “We can’t wait for the Hilden family fun day and are so grateful to the whole Hilden team for supporting Cash for Kids with all proceeds from the event.

“Every pound we raise in Northern Ireland stays here, and will make a real difference in the lives of local children.

“The family fun day will fundraise for our Cash for Kids Day Campaign, which will specifically help support local children across Northern Ireland living with life limiting illnesses.”

Tickets priced £3 per child and £1 per adult are available online from www.coolfm.co.uk/familyfunday