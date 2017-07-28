Baby Disco is back after sell-out success

Following the sell-out success of Beef & Bird’s first ‘Baby Disco’ earlier this month, the Lisburn restaurant will be staging a second club-themed morning for parents and toddlers on Thursday, August 3.

Parents are being invited to the venue from 10am - 12pm to boogie with their babies to specially selected music in a ambient ‘club’ environment.

The popular dance and music event for children and parents/carers offers an opportunity to relax, socialise and have fun in a family friendly environment while enjoying local produce from a set menu.

Kids can enjoy complimentary face painting, glitter tattoos and goodie bag with every breakfast purchased.

Owner of the Lisburn Leisure Park restaurant, Bronagh Campbell explains: “Our Baby Disco in July was a great hit with all our families who attended. From grannies to parents, childminders and kids, everyone had a ball. The feedback was really positive so we can’t wait to host the next one in August.”

For more information, or to book a table, call Beef & Bird on 028 9260 7306.