Santa Claus arrives in Lisburn

Santa Claus arrived in Lisburn to take up residence at the Irish Linen Centre and Lisburn Museum to raise money for the Mayoral Charity, TinyLife.

The Santa’s Grotto is open to the public daily until Christmas Eve.

Children can visit Santa and his helpers and they will receive a complimentary gift, courtesy of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council. However, a voluntary donation to the ‘TinyLife’ charity would be most welcomed by the Mayor and Santa.

Outside the Santa’s Grotto there is also a special mailbox that local children can post their letters to Santa and as Santa is in Lisburn he will take the opportunity to reply to each letter.

The Mayor, Councillor Brian Bloomfield MBE, speaking about Santa’s visit to the Irish Linen Centre and Lisburn Museum, said: “It is great news that Santa is able to visit our fantastic museum and his specially designed ‘Santa’s Living Room’.

Santa will be available to meet the small children of Lisburn Castlereagh at the following times: Monday to Saturday 9.30am-4.30pm and his last opportunity will be Christmas Eve from 9.30am-2.00pm.

“Parents are free to take their own photograph of their child meeting Santa and no doubt chatting with him. Christmas time symbolises the generosity and kindness we feel in December and I would hope that everyone visiting Santa donates to my Mayoral Charity to mark the occasion. All contributions no matter how small will be greatly appreciated as all the money will go to help families with premature babies not only over the festive period but all year round.”

TinyLife, whis based in Carryduff is dedicated to the support of premature babies and their families across Northern Ireland.

Councillor Tim Morrow, Chairman of the Council’s Leisure and Development Committee added: “Christmas is probably the most popular time of year for children as they start to write their letters to Santa as soon as the Christmas lights get switched on, if not before. The Council is delighted to once again offer the opportunity of a centrally located grotto to give local schoolchildren the opportunity to chat with Santa about their plans for Christmas. I would ask that those who visit our grotto leave a donation as every little bit helps this worthwhile charity continue its good work with premature babies and their families.”

Schools and group bookings will be welcomed but to ensure Santa knows you are coming ring 028 9266 3377.