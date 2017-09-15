Maiden Voyage dances it way back to the Island

Maiden Voyage dance company will be making a welcome return to Lisburn’s Island Arts Centre next week.

The company are regular visitors to Lisburn and will be bringing their latest production, ‘Pause and Effect’, to the Island on Wednesday October 11, with two shows at 10am and 11.30am.

This is a wonderful imaginative dance that is created around building blocks that are constructed, de-constructed and then constructed again.

The four amigos dart, scramble, dash and squabble racing headlong against the clock.

Their playful antics convey important messages of friendship, understanding, support and sharing, competition and communication.

‘Pause and Effect’ is choreographed by award winning choreographer Eleesha Drennan and is suitable for all ages, children and adults alike.

Join Maiden Voyage for this captivating comedic adventure that will have you tapping your toes and wanting to join in too!

Tickets, priced £4, are on sale from the Island Arts Centre Box Office on 9250 9254 or online at www.islandartscentre.com.