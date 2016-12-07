Festive film at the Island Arts Centre

There will be a screening of the festive film Arthur Christmas at the Island Arts Centre Studio Theatre on Friday December 9 at 10am.
Ticket are free. Email susannah.mcKenna@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk to book a place.
There will be a screening of the festive film Arthur Christmas at the Island Arts Centre Studio Theatre on Friday December 9 at 10am.
Ticket are free. Email susannah.mcKenna@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk to book a place.
Almost Done!
Registering with Ulster Star means you're ok with our terms and conditions.