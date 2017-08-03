Calling budding young filmmakers

Cinemagic is delighted to announce the delivery of a BFI Film Academy Network Programme for 2017/18 and interested 16- 19 year olds from the Lisburn area are invited to apply.

Over the last 4 years, 20 talented filmmakers per year, from Northern Ireland, were selected from a wide-pool of applicants and awarded places on the initiative. The programme equips young filmmakers, passionate about film, with the knowledge, skills, insight, confidence and practical training to help lay strong foundations for their pursuit of a career in the film industry.

In addition to the industry and skills training and access to top professionals, the participants work in groups to make short films which they will showcase at Cinemagic.

The 2017/18 BFI Film Academy Network Programme delivered by Cinemagic will offer another impressive range of masterclasses, Cinemagic Juries, on-set film training and access to top industry professionals throughout the course.

To apply, download and complete the application on the news section of the Cinemagic website or email shauna@cinemagic.org.uk to request one.

The closing date for applications is noon on September 6.