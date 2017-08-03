Budding filmmaker creates short film

Twelve budding young film makers – including Drumbo teen Mercer McWilliams - got the chance to create their own short film about the risks of alcohol abuse during a special project running at Movie House Dublin Road.

Their production was not only filmed in the cinema, it premiered on the big screen for a private audience and once it receives its BBFC certificate it will be shown before public performances.

The young people, aged between 14-18, came from across Belfast and further afield for the Movie House Summer Film Club – a project funded by Arts & Business Investment Programme and being run collaboratively by the cinema, Titanic Creative Management, Into Film and SOS Bus.

The young people wrote their own script with the aim of getting others their age to consider the impact of irresponsible drinking.

The week-long project on film making was facilitated by Into Film which delivers film education in schools across Northern Ireland. The team from the SOS Bus delivered the educational element.