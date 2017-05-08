Anthea in Graduate Fashion Show

A final year fashion student frolm Lisburn at the Ulster University Anthea McNeill, will be showcasing her designs at the city’s cathedral at the Ulster University Graduate Fashion Show.

The event, will take place at St Anne’s Cathedral on Friday May 19, and will showcase some of the most creative and innovative flair of the University’s fashion and textile design students.

Anthea said: “Ulster University’s fashion design programme is dedicated to creating an environment that encourages young designers to really push the boundaries and that is a very exciting environment to learn in.

“The graduate show is a momentous occasion, because for most of us it is the first time that we will see our collection on a runway. This show is the culmination of years of hard work and it will be great to see that displayed on the catwalk.”

The event is supported by Santander Universities, Ulster University’s graduate fashion show provides an invaluable platform for young designers to reveal their runway collections as they prepare to launch their fashion careers.

Previous Ulster University graduates have gone on to work for international designers as well as major retailers including House of Fraser, Inishmaan and Douglas and Graham.

Course Director of Ulster University’s Textile Art, Design and Fashion degree, Alison Gault, said: “Ulster University’s Belfast School of Art is helping to nurture and develop the fashion world’s next generation of talent.

“Our students take the lead in organising the annual event, which has become one of the premier graduate shows nationally. It demonstrates the unrivalled skills, creativity and diversity of Ulster University’s student body and helps to put Northern Ireland firmly on the fashion map.”

Ulster University’s BA Hons Textile Art, Design and Fashion course offers practice-based study of print, knit, weave and embroidery across high-end conceptual garments, accessories and ready-to-wear designs.

Students get the opportunity to explore both traditional and contemporary design at the University’s state-of-the-art studios and workshops on its Belfast campus.

Hair will be styled by multi-award-winning stylist Andrew Mulvenna hair while Paddy McGurgan’s Make Up Pro team will create the make-up look.

Tickets are on sale now at just £15 per ticket via: https://getinvited.to/festivalartdes/ulster-university-graduate-fashion-show-2017