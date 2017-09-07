Animal hospital to hold charity open day

Cromlyn House Veterinary Hospital and Clinic in Hillsborough is inviting people to its charity fundraising Open Day on September 23.

There will be a variety of stalls, activities and entertainment on offer at the Old Coach Road facility between 2pm and 4pm.

Urging people to come along to the event, a post on the clinic’s Facebook page said: “Meet the Game of Thrones Direwolves and have your photograph taken with them. Browse our pet stalls, enjoy refreshments, ice cream and tours of our hospital. Pet farm animals and hold exotic animals. Enter our fun dog show and take part in agility. Let your children have their faces painted and play with Jumping Clay.”

Proceeds from the event will go to Animal Connexions and Cavaliers In Need.