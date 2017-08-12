ULSTER GP: Hickman crowned man of the meeting after treble

Peter Hickman made it a hat-trick at the MCE Ulster Grand Prix on Saturday to earn the man of the meeting award at Dundrod.

Hickman won both Superstock races on the Trooper Beer Smiths Triumph plus the Superstock race on the Smiths BMW.

Dean Harrison won the second Superbike race and set a new outright lap record at Dundrod of 134.614mph on the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki.

The 30-year-old completed his treble when he won the second Supersport race with a dramatic pass on Lee Johnston on the final lap, which allowed Bruce Anstey through on the Padgetts Honda to secure the runner-up spot. Michael Dunlop finished fourth (MD Racing Yamaha) ahead of Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan, who impressed on the IMR Yamaha.

Hickman, though, was denied a coveted Superbike win after Anstey’s stunning triumph in the feature race earlier on the Padgetts Honda RC213V-S. He was then ruled out of the second Superbike race with a blown engine on the opening lap. Anstey also retired from the race.

Dean Harrison, who set a new outright lap record of 134.614mph in the showpiece event on the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki, came through to win his first Ulster GP race after clashing with Tyco BMW’s Dan Kneen on the last lap.

The pair collided at the hairpin and almost allowed Conor Cummins through on the Padgetts Honda Fireblade, but Harrison recovered and held on for a narrow win over a disgruntled Kneen. Michael Dunlop finished in fourth place on the Bennetts Suzuki behind Cummins.

Ivan Lintin smashed the Supertwins lap record with the first 120mph lap in the class as he dug deep to hold off a late charge from Dan Cooper. Tobermore’s Adam McLean claimed the last spot on the rostrum.

Ballymoney’s Paul Robinson made it a double in the Ultra-Lightweight race as he saw off Christian Elkin by two tenths of a second. Young prospect Joey Thompson was the first 125cc rider home in third.

The Lightweight race was won by Davy Morgan after Thursday’s winner Bruce Anstey retired on the first lap, with new leader Neil Kernohan also running into problems as he, too, was forced out.