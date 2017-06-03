TT 2017: William Dunlop goes top in Supersport qualifying

William Dunlop hit the top in the Supersport qualifying session as the Ballymoney rider headed the times overall in the class at the Isle of Man TT.

Dunlop lapped at 125.297mph on the IC Racing/Caffrey Yamaha, which equates to a time of 18m 04.049s.

Bradford’s Dean Harrison was only nine tenths behind on his Silicone Engineering Kawasaki with a lap of 125.188mph.

In third was Yorkshire rider Ian Hutchinson (McAMS Yamaha), who has won the last four Supersport TT races. Hutchinson clocked 124.651mph as he finished ahead of James Hillier (JG Speedfit Kawasaki), who lapped at 124.425mph.

Peter Hickman (Trooper Beer Smiths Triumph) was next at 124.103mph in fifth ahead of by Lee Johnston (Padgett’s Honda), who set his best lap of 123.369mph before his spill on Saturday at Greeba Castle.

Michael Dunlop was eighth on his MD Racing Yamaha (123.325mph) behind Lincolnshire’s Gary Johnson, who did 123.336mph on his Triumph.

Newcomer Adam McLean from Tobermore lapped at 120.499mph on the MSS Kawasaki as he rider slotted into 23rd position. The 22-year-old is the fastest of the newcomers this year, with Paul Jordan lapping at 118.044mph. Jordan later came off at Glen Helen and sustained a suspected broken wrist.

Guy Martin was 18th fastest on the Honda Racing CBR600RR after lapping at 121.199mph.

In the Superstock class, Ian Hutchinson was fastest overall at 129.535mph after setting his best lap on Friday on the Tyco BMW.

Lee Johnston was next on the East Coast BMW (128.896mph) followed by Michael Rutter (Bathams BMW), who lapped at 128.588mph and Dean Harrison on the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki (128.477mph).

Michael Dunlop is 14th on the combined times, setting his best lap on his Suzuki of 125.328mph on Friday. His older brother William lapped at 126.719mph on the Temple Golf Club Yamaha R1 as he finished ninth on the time sheets.

Derek Sheils was 16th fastest on the Cookstown B.E. Racing Suzuki (125.097mph).

The Lightweight times were headed by Martin Jessopp at 116.535mph followed by Ivan Lintin (116.492mph), Peter Hickman on Ryan Farquhar’s Kawasaki (116.239mph) and Dan Cooper (116.096mph).

Michael Dunlop went out on the McAdoo Kawasaki on Saturday and lapped at 115.572mph as the Ballymoney man went sixth fastest overall.